West Coast Financial LLC Buys 86 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,860 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Illinois Tool Works accounts for 1.5% of West Coast Financial LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $8,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Diversified LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. MPS Loria Financial Planners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 259.2% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 176 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. 75.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Randall J. Scheuneman sold 6,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.32, for a total transaction of $1,618,522.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,470,093.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE ITW traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $232.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,090,406. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $229.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $212.88. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52 week low of $160.34 and a 52 week high of $242.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.56 billion, a PE ratio of 33.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 78.80% and a net margin of 17.18%. The company had revenue of $3.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ITW shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $217.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $189.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $203.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $223.63.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

