West Coast Financial LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 76.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,198 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 518 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 260.0% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, South State CORP. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. South State CORP. now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $385.29. 450,516 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,130,159. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $381.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $355.55. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $272.77 and a 1 year high of $388.68.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

See Also: Initial Public Offering (IPO)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.