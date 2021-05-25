West Coast Financial LLC Purchases 271 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

West Coast Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,341 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. TCW Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 11,290 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $857,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,898 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $284,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 19,157 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,453,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Chemung Canal Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.7% during the first quarter. Chemung Canal Trust Co. now owns 21,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Financial Insights Inc. now owns 4,240 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $309,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EFA traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $80.65. 907,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 21,289,654. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.54 and a fifty-two week high of $80.67. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.36.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

