West Coast Financial LLC Sells 1,706 Shares of Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

West Coast Financial LLC lowered its holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 53,349 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,706 shares during the quarter. West Coast Financial LLC’s holdings in Renewable Energy Group were worth $3,523,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of REGI. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $71,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 272.1% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 1,094 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Renewable Energy Group by 37.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. 88.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REGI. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, April 1st. US Capital Advisors reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 10th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price target (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.30.

Shares of Renewable Energy Group stock traded down $1.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $58.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,349,136. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.10 and a 52-week high of $117.00. The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $60.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.72. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 4.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.70. Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $539.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.29 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher D. Sorrells sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $620,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 37,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,320,609.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Renewable Energy Group

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Biomass-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

