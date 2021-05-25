West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) Expected to Post Earnings of $5.14 Per Share

Analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) will report earnings per share of $5.14 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s earnings. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that West Fraser Timber will report full year earnings of $13.12 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $7.29 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover West Fraser Timber.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $6.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.66 by $2.30. The business had revenue of $2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) EPS. West Fraser Timber’s quarterly revenue was up 163.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WFG. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of West Fraser Timber in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities raised shares of West Fraser Timber from a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from $80.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber in the first quarter valued at approximately $14,453,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in West Fraser Timber by 9.3% during the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 790,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,864,000 after purchasing an additional 67,100 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $12,588,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $2,698,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the first quarter worth approximately $5,157,000.

West Fraser Timber stock opened at $78.28 on Thursday. West Fraser Timber has a 52-week low of $26.93 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.08.

West Fraser Timber

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, produces and sells lumber, panels, and pulp and papers in western Canada and the southern United States. It offers spruce-pine-fir, Douglas Fir-Larch, Hem-Fir tree, and southern yellow pine lumber; treated wood products; and newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and energy products, as well as bioproducts.

