Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) Given New $3.00 Price Target at HC Wainwright

Western Copper and Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:WRN) (TSE:WRN) had its price target increased by HC Wainwright from $2.50 to $3.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:WRN opened at $2.05 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $278.39 million, a PE ratio of -205.00 and a beta of 2.58. Western Copper and Gold has a 12 month low of $0.75 and a 12 month high of $2.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.25.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 497.8% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 814,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 678,315 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Western Copper and Gold by 19.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 105,600 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. bought a new stake in Western Copper and Gold during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Synergy Financial Management LLC grew its position in Western Copper and Gold by 196.8% in the first quarter. Synergy Financial Management LLC now owns 47,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 31,183 shares during the last quarter. 12.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Western Copper and Gold

Western Copper and Gold Corporation, an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, copper, and molybdenum deposits. Its flagship property is the Casino mineral property that comprise 1,136 full and partial quartz claims, and 55 placer claims located in Yukon, Canada.

