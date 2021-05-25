Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.01

Western Forest Products Inc. (TSE:WEF) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 27th, TickerTech reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Friday, June 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th.

Shares of WEF opened at C$2.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$2.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 2.22. Western Forest Products has a 52-week low of C$0.74 and a 52-week high of C$2.58. The company has a market cap of C$810.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.60.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on WEF shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.35 to C$2.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.75 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. CIBC lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.50 to C$2.90 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Western Forest Products from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$2.25 target price on shares of Western Forest Products in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$2.68.

In other news, Senior Officer Donald Eugene Demens sold 81,335 shares of Western Forest Products stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$1.83, for a total value of C$148,843.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,738,500.

Western Forest Products Inc operates as an integrated softwood forest products company. It is involved in the timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber, value-added lumber remanufacturing, and lumber purchasing and wholesaling. The company offers various products for outdoor living space, such as structures, decking, landscaping, and fencing; home components, including appearance and structural timbers, Japanese housing, and framing, as well as siding, paneling, trim, and soffits; and furniture, moldings, and decorative purpose, as well as doors, windows, and stair components.

