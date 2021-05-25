Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seventeen research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $87.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WLK shares. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Westlake Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price (down previously from $104.00) on shares of Westlake Chemical in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

In other news, CEO Lawrence E. Teel sold 33,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.96, for a total value of $2,908,725.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,205,700.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Johnathan Stevan Zoeller sold 1,006 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.94, for a total value of $87,461.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,006 shares in the company, valued at $87,461.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 97,519 shares of company stock worth $8,940,449. Corporate insiders own 73.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,669,971 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $325,857,000 after purchasing an additional 41,736 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Westlake Chemical by 1.3% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,104,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,682,000 after buying an additional 38,433 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,728,522 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $153,475,000 after buying an additional 168,049 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Westlake Chemical in the first quarter worth about $153,283,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 13,540.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,410,182 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,210,000 after acquiring an additional 1,399,844 shares during the last quarter. 26.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WLK traded down $1.66 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $99.21. The company had a trading volume of 276,129 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,416. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.82. The stock has a market cap of $12.71 billion, a PE ratio of 30.06, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.47. Westlake Chemical has a 12-month low of $45.16 and a 12-month high of $105.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $86.94.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Westlake Chemical will post 8.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.09%. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

