Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Shares Gap Up to $5.65

Shares of Westport Fuel Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.84. Westport Fuel Systems shares last traded at $5.90, with a volume of 14,180 shares traded.

Separately, HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Westport Fuel Systems from $5.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get Westport Fuel Systems alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market cap of $867.87 million, a P/E ratio of 141.29 and a beta of 2.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.60.

Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) (TSE:WPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $76.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.20 million. Westport Fuel Systems had a return on equity of 5.08% and a net margin of 1.83%. Westport Fuel Systems’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WPRT. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 24,476 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Hudock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Westport Fuel Systems by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 5,638,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,170,000 after purchasing an additional 842,023 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new position in Westport Fuel Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Westport Fuel Systems by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000,000 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $5,330,000 after acquiring an additional 400,000 shares during the last quarter. 20.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT)

Westport Fuel Systems Inc engineers, manufactures, and supplies alternative fuel systems and components for use in transportation applications worldwide. It operates through Original Equipment Manufacturer, Independent Aftermarket, and Cummins Westport Inc (CWI) Joint Venture segments. The company offers alternative fuel systems and components, which include a range of alternative fuels, such as liquefied petroleum gas, compressed natural gas, liquefied natural gas, renewable natural gas, and hydrogen; and independent aftermarket, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and delayed OEMs, electronics, current and advanced research and development programs, supply chain, and product planning activities.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Westport Fuel Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westport Fuel Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.