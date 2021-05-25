WestRock (NYSE:WRK) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) by 12.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,277 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,385 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $4,387,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of WRK. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of WestRock by 218.8% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 55,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,403,000 after buying an additional 37,882 shares during the last quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock during the fourth quarter valued at $1,610,000. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in WestRock by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at $1,177,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in WestRock by 50.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 18,770,474 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $817,079,000 after purchasing an additional 6,334,994 shares during the last quarter. 79.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Jeffrey Wayne Chalovich sold 19,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total value of $1,004,108.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 123,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,336,843.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WRK opened at $58.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.05. WestRock has a fifty-two week low of $25.44 and a fifty-two week high of $62.03.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The basic materials company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). WestRock had a negative net margin of 4.06% and a positive return on equity of 6.27%. The business had revenue of $4.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that WestRock will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th. This is a boost from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.78%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on WRK shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $59.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of WestRock from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of WestRock from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. WestRock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.42.

WestRock Company manufactures and sells paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging segments. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards for sale to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

