WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CEO Jin Kang Purchases 2,000 Shares of Stock

WidePoint Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) CEO Jin Kang purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.17 per share, for a total transaction of $14,340.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,285 shares in the company, valued at $2,884,383.45. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of WidePoint stock opened at $6.83 on Tuesday. WidePoint Co. has a one year low of $4.60 and a one year high of $15.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.86 and its 200 day moving average is $5.49. The stock has a market cap of $61.95 million, a P/E ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 1.23.

Get WidePoint alerts:

WidePoint (NYSEAMERICAN:WYY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. WidePoint had a return on equity of 6.50% and a net margin of 6.46%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut WidePoint from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in WidePoint by 182.4% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 144,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 93,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 55.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 21,304 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in WidePoint by 38.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 50,104 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 13,858 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in WidePoint by 210.7% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 49,486 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 33,561 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in WidePoint during the first quarter valued at about $382,000. 13.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WidePoint Company Profile

WidePoint Corporation provides trusted mobility management (TM2) solutions to the corporations, governments, and not-for-profit organizations in North America and Europe. It offers TM2 solutions through a federal government certified proprietary portal to manage, analyze, and protect communications assets, as well as deploy identity management solutions that provide secured virtual and physical access to restricted environments.

See Also: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for WidePoint Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WidePoint and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.