William Blair Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL)

RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of RBC Bearings in a report issued on Monday, May 24th. William Blair analyst N. Heymann now anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.99 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.06. William Blair also issued estimates for RBC Bearings’ Q2 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.19 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.30 EPS.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.01. RBC Bearings had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 8.77%. The business had revenue of $160.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ROLL. Truist upped their target price on shares of RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.67.

Shares of RBC Bearings stock opened at $188.12 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $197.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.84. RBC Bearings has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $208.11. The company has a current ratio of 7.83, a quick ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.75 and a beta of 1.37.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROLL. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 1,708 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc increased its holdings in RBC Bearings by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 3,881 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $763,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

In other RBC Bearings news, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total transaction of $4,382,099.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 3.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Further Reading: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.