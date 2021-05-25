Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $36.30

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) shares crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $36.30 and traded as high as $46.80. Willis Lease Finance shares last traded at $45.85, with a volume of 17,736 shares changing hands.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.30. The firm has a market cap of $285.19 million, a P/E ratio of 416.82 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.63, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a net margin of 1.54% and a return on equity of 1.13%. The company had revenue of $61.13 million for the quarter.

In related news, CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 1,117 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.25, for a total value of $39,374.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 83,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,940,978. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, President Brian Richard Hole sold 9,419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $407,936.89. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 78,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,388,141.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,975 shares of company stock valued at $498,234. 51.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WLFC. M3F Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 70.3% in the first quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 341,849 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after buying an additional 141,113 shares during the period. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 31.4% in the first quarter. Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC now owns 130,916 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $5,690,000 after buying an additional 31,285 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 11.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 205,301 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $8,922,000 after buying an additional 21,039 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Willis Lease Finance in the first quarter worth approximately $467,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Willis Lease Finance by 258.8% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 11,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 8,280 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.26% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC)

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

