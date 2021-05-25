Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF) Stock Price Up 4.3%

Willow Biosciences Inc. (OTCMKTS:CANSF)’s share price rose 4.3% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.05 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 37,297 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 98,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.96.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.97.

About Willow Biosciences (OTCMKTS:CANSF)

Willow Biosciences, Inc is a biotechnology company. It develops synthetic biology solutions for opioid biosynthesis. The firm offers biosynthetic production systems for plant-derived active pharmaceutical ingredients (API) and intermediates. The company was founded on April 15, 1981 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

