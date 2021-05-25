Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $824.45 Million

Equities analysts predict that Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) will post sales of $824.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Winnebago Industries’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $746.60 million and the highest estimate coming in at $899.27 million. Winnebago Industries posted sales of $402.46 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 104.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries will report full-year sales of $3.32 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.16 billion to $3.49 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $3.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.26 billion to $3.66 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Winnebago Industries.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The construction company reported $2.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $839.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $798.28 million. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 5.65% and a return on equity of 19.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.67 earnings per share.

WGO has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $73.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.13.

WGO stock opened at $69.23 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $68.82. Winnebago Industries has a fifty-two week low of $44.33 and a fifty-two week high of $87.53. The company has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.98 and a beta of 2.00.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 18.60%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,709,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $131,117,000 after purchasing an additional 302,328 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 1,570,739 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,150,000 after buying an additional 191,002 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 477.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 701,212 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $42,030,000 after buying an additional 579,689 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 629,256 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,718,000 after buying an additional 16,839 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 544,012 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $41,731,000 after buying an additional 18,219 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.06% of the company’s stock.

Winnebago Industries Company Profile

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

