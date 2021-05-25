Woodcoin (LOG) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $105,772.00

Woodcoin (CURRENCY:LOG) traded 5.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. Woodcoin has a total market cap of $513,640.06 and approximately $105,772.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0639 or 0.00000168 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,967.29 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,582.51 or 0.06801934 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000898 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $696.24 or 0.01833798 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.39 or 0.00456695 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 29.2% against the dollar and now trades at $77.97 or 0.00205354 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $241.24 or 0.00635385 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $173.08 or 0.00455862 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.35 or 0.00006194 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $143.03 or 0.00376716 BTC.

Woodcoin Profile

LOG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

