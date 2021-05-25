Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) has been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the twenty-eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and nineteen have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $270.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on WDAY shares. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Workday from $290.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $235.00 target price on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Workday from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Workday from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Workday in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company.

Workday stock traded up $2.57 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.57. 2,214,502 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,796,998. Workday has a fifty-two week low of $162.66 and a fifty-two week high of $282.77. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -197.14 and a beta of 1.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $245.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $241.19.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The software maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.18. Workday had a negative return on equity of 4.27% and a negative net margin of 6.54%. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Workday will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director David A. Duffield sold 108,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $257.43, for a total value of $28,034,127.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 7,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.68, for a total transaction of $1,863,025.92. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 444,255 shares of company stock worth $113,608,400. Company insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WDAY. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Workday by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,638 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Workday by 12.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,325 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,807,000 after purchasing an additional 1,725 shares during the last quarter. Stonnington Group LLC purchased a new position in Workday in the first quarter valued at about $782,000. Optiver Holding B.V. acquired a new position in Workday in the 1st quarter worth about $842,000. Finally, B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its stake in shares of Workday by 219.7% during the 1st quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 43,859 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $10,896,000 after purchasing an additional 30,139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.54% of the company’s stock.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human resources. The company offers a suite of financial management applications, which enable chief financial officers to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

