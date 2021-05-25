Workiva (NYSE:WK) Issues Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -0.020-0.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.100. The company issued revenue guidance of $101 million-$102 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $99.14 million.Workiva also updated its FY 2021 guidance to -0.190–0.150 EPS.

Shares of WK traded down $1.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.88. The stock had a trading volume of 1,279 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,553. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $93.24 and its 200 day moving average is $91.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -100.69 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 2.27. Workiva has a 1 year low of $41.08 and a 1 year high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.43 million. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on WK shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Workiva has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $89.88.

In other news, CFO Jill Klindt sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total value of $821,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 43,813 shares in the company, valued at $3,999,250.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff D. Trom sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.11, for a total value of $2,402,750.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 270,976 shares in the company, valued at $26,043,503.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 108,534 shares of company stock valued at $10,238,683 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 14.95% of the company’s stock.

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

