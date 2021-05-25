Workiva (NYSE:WK) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Workiva (NYSE:WK) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.190–0.150 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-0.280. The company issued revenue guidance of $418 million-$420 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $410.60 million.Workiva also updated its Q2 2021 guidance to -0.020-0.000 EPS.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Workiva from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Workiva from $60.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Workiva from $82.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $89.88.

Get Workiva alerts:

WK traded down $2.27 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $93.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 391,484. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42. The firm has a market cap of $4.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -98.97 and a beta of 1.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $93.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $91.88. Workiva has a 52-week low of $41.08 and a 52-week high of $114.68.

Workiva (NYSE:WK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. Workiva had a negative net margin of 12.33% and a negative return on equity of 51.48%. The business had revenue of $104.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.43 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Workiva will post -1.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Julie Iskow sold 29,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.09, for a total value of $2,816,301.81. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 160,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,428,883.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael M. Crow sold 5,000 shares of Workiva stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,889 shares in the company, valued at $2,488,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 108,534 shares of company stock worth $10,238,683. 14.95% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Workiva Company Profile

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based compliance and regulatory reporting solutions worldwide. The company offers Workiva platform that offers controlled collaboration, data linking, data integrations, granular permissions, process management, and full audit trail services; and provides tools that enables customers to connect data from enterprise resource planning, governance risk and compliance, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as from other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Capital?



Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.