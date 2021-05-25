Wrapped Bitcoin Hits One Day Volume of $415.19 Million (WBTC)

Wrapped Bitcoin (CURRENCY:WBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on May 25th. Wrapped Bitcoin has a market capitalization of $6.88 billion and approximately $415.19 million worth of Wrapped Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Wrapped Bitcoin has traded down 12.5% against the US dollar. One Wrapped Bitcoin coin can now be purchased for about $37,981.35 or 1.00383265 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.35 or 0.00035279 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00009876 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00092184 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00001043 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002708 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000608 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00004383 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin Coin Profile

Wrapped Bitcoin (CRYPTO:WBTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on November 27th, 2018. Wrapped Bitcoin’s total supply is 181,263 coins. Wrapped Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @WrappedBTC. The official website for Wrapped Bitcoin is wbtc.network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) is the first ERC20 token backed 1:1 with Bitcoin. WBTC standardizes Bitcoin to the ERC20 format, creating smart contracts for Bitcoin. This makes it easier to write smart contracts that integrate Bitcoin transfers. To receive WBTC, a user requests tokens from a merchant. The merchant then performs the required KYC / AML procedures and verifies the user’s identity. Once this is completed, the user and merchant execute their swap, with Bitcoin from the user transferring to the merchant, and WBTC from the merchant transferring to the user. “

Buying and Selling Wrapped Bitcoin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped Bitcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped Bitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

