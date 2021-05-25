Wrapped NXM (WNXM) Price Down 16.8% Over Last 7 Days

Wrapped NXM (CURRENCY:WNXM) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. One Wrapped NXM coin can now be purchased for $74.84 or 0.00193962 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped NXM has traded down 16.8% against the US dollar. Wrapped NXM has a market cap of $125.51 million and $24.15 million worth of Wrapped NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Wrapped NXM alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.13 or 0.00075495 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.98 or 0.00005122 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002592 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.90 or 0.00017880 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $372.18 or 0.00964556 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,828.85 or 0.09922962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Wrapped NXM Profile

Wrapped NXM is a coin. It was first traded on July 8th, 2020. Wrapped NXM’s total supply is 1,676,964 coins. Wrapped NXM’s official Twitter account is @NexusMutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wrapped NXM is nexusmutual.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nexus Mutual is a decentralized alternative to insurance. It has used blockchain technology to create a mutual (a risk-sharing pool) to return the power of insurance to the people. The platform is built on the Ethereum public chain. It allows anyone to become a member and buy cover. It replaces the idea of a traditional insurance company because it is wholly owned by the members. The model encourages engagement as members will get economic incentives for participating in Risk Assessment, Claims Assessment, and Governance. “

Wrapped NXM Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped NXM directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped NXM should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Wrapped NXM using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Wrapped NXM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Wrapped NXM and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.