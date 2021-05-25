Wynnefield Partners Small Cap Acquires 1,552 Shares of Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) Stock

Summer Infant, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUMR) major shareholder Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 1,552 shares of Summer Infant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.56 per share, for a total transaction of $17,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Wynnefield Partners Small Cap also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 24th, Wynnefield Partners Small Cap acquired 3,227 shares of Summer Infant stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.14 per share, for a total transaction of $35,948.78.

Summer Infant stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.39. 35,656 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 54,096. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.11. Summer Infant, Inc. has a 52 week low of $4.58 and a 52 week high of $24.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.69 million, a PE ratio of 67.00 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.94.

Summer Infant (NASDAQ:SUMR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $36.04 million for the quarter. Summer Infant had a return on equity of 64.74% and a net margin of 0.24%.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Summer Infant from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SUMR. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Summer Infant during the 1st quarter worth approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Summer Infant by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Summer Infant by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 64,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after buying an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.69% of the company’s stock.

Summer Infant Company Profile

Summer Infant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes branded juvenile health, safety, and wellness products. It offers audio and video monitors; and gates, potties, entertainers, baby monitors, bath products, specialty blankets, strollers, car seats, and travel systems, as well as baby gear products under the Summer and SwaddleMe brand names.

