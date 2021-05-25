Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on YSG. 86 Research began coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of Yatsen in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $23.30 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.30.

NYSE YSG traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $9.77. 25,811 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,075,414. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.40. The company has a market cap of $3.88 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.33. Yatsen has a 1-year low of $8.50 and a 1-year high of $25.47.

Yatsen (NYSE:YSG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.08). Equities research analysts anticipate that Yatsen will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yatsen in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $255,000. Ocean Arete Ltd. bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in Yatsen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $241,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.66% of the company’s stock.

Yatsen Company Profile

Yatsen Holding Limited engages in the development and sale of beauty products under the brands of Perfect Diary, Little Ondine, and Abby's Choice in the People's Republic of China. The company offers color cosmetics, eye makeup, lip makeup, face makeup, skincare, and nail products; makeup tools and accessories, including brush sets, cotton cosmetic pads, mirrors, and makeup sponges; kits; and other products, such as perfumes and cross-over products, including beauty devices and colored contact lenses.

