YETI (NYSE:YETI) Stock Price Down 2% Following Insider Selling

YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) shares traded down 2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $85.75 and last traded at $85.75. 2,462 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,522,578 shares. The stock had previously closed at $87.48.

Specifically, SVP Hollie Sammons Castro sold 25,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.46, for a total transaction of $2,166,411.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,108,949.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirk A. Zambetti sold 7,574 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.30, for a total transaction of $653,636.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 35,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,070,640.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 92,924 shares of company stock valued at $7,611,447 in the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of YETI from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YETI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of YETI from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of YETI from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of YETI from $101.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 42.08, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 2.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.84.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $247.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $218.11 million. YETI had a net margin of 15.27% and a return on equity of 71.70%. The business’s revenue was up 42.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in YETI by 831.3% during the 1st quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 1,933,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,586,000 after buying an additional 1,725,480 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its holdings in YETI by 217.6% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,461,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,736,000 after acquiring an additional 1,686,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,309,000. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in YETI during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,556,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in YETI by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,003,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,879,000 after acquiring an additional 452,655 shares in the last quarter. 89.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About YETI (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

