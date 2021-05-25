Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (YOP) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $2.19 Million

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol (CURRENCY:YOP) traded 5.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 25th. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.76 million and $2.19 million worth of Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol has traded down 45.9% against the US dollar. One Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.77 or 0.00001970 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002550 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002538 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.00 or 0.00058579 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $142.31 or 0.00362491 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $72.06 or 0.00183547 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003944 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $338.12 or 0.00861239 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00032193 BTC.

About Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol launched on January 14th, 2021. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s total supply is 88,888,888 coins and its circulating supply is 10,039,116 coins. Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol’s official Twitter account is @YOPfi.

According to CryptoCompare, “The $YOP token powers the entire YOP ecosystem. It has designed its token economics with that in mind, keeping inflation from treasury very low. With the commitment to the project, the team tokens are vested over 2 years. Starting with a low cap we are dedicated to growing YOP in a sustainable way. “

Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Yield Optimization Platform & Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

