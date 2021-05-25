Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Holdings Trimmed by Pavion Blue Capital LLC

Pavion Blue Capital LLC cut its holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 0.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,666 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 358 shares during the quarter. Yum! Brands comprises about 2.8% of Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Pavion Blue Capital LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,291,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Yum! Brands by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 708,493 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $76,914,000 after purchasing an additional 48,371 shares during the last quarter. IBM Retirement Fund grew its position in Yum! Brands by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 11,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,215,000 after buying an additional 1,398 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.3% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 19,578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 154,216 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,683,000 after acquiring an additional 43,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sittner & Nelson LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $89,000. 74.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE YUM traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $120.64. The stock had a trading volume of 29,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,634,505. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.17 and a 1 year high of $122.72. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $117.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.94. The company has a market capitalization of $35.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.09.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 19.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Yum! Brands declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Monday, May 10th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the restaurant operator to reacquire up to 5.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 46,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.38, for a total transaction of $5,501,473.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,426 shares in the company, valued at $6,798,089.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 50,487 shares of company stock valued at $5,964,768. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Argus raised Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Yum! Brands from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.94.

About Yum! Brands

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

