Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.32 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) will announce $3.32 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Amcor’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.30 billion and the highest is $3.34 billion. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Amcor will report full-year sales of $12.70 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.56 billion to $12.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $12.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.79 billion to $13.13 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amcor.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). Amcor had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The business had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share. Amcor’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on AMCR shares. Macquarie cut shares of Amcor from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Amcor in a report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.49.

Shares of AMCR stock opened at $11.94 on Tuesday. Amcor has a 12-month low of $9.14 and a 12-month high of $12.76. The company has a market capitalization of $18.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be given a $0.117 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.92%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 25th. Amcor’s payout ratio is currently 73.44%.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.35, for a total value of $617,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ian Wilson sold 195,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.36, for a total value of $2,412,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 195,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,412,672. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 88.2% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,050 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Amcor by 90.1% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,169 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Amcor in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. CWM LLC lifted its position in Amcor by 112.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders raised its holdings in shares of Amcor by 134.8% during the first quarter. RMR Wealth Builders now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 34.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

