Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) to post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Park Hotels & Resorts’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.41). Park Hotels & Resorts posted earnings per share of ($0.75) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 58.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Park Hotels & Resorts will report full-year earnings of ($0.90) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.19) to ($0.19). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.77 to $1.88. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Park Hotels & Resorts.

Get Park Hotels & Resorts alerts:

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 18.96% and a negative net margin of 225.36%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 72.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PK shares. Compass Point upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.10.

In other news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of Park Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $241,044.64. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,174,578.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 72.5% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,685 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 947 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 36,475 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 972 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts stock traded down $0.20 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.49. The stock had a trading volume of 116,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,264,404. Park Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $7.95 and a 52-week high of $24.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.23. The company has a quick ratio of 4.71, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 2.23.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Park Hotels & Resorts (PK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Park Hotels & Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.