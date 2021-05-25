Zacks: Analysts Anticipate ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

Analysts forecast that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) will announce earnings of $0.92 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for ServisFirst Bancshares’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.90 to $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares reported earnings per share of $0.75 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 22.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ServisFirst Bancshares will report full year earnings of $3.58 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.55 to $3.65. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $3.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.39 to $3.65. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover ServisFirst Bancshares.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.95. ServisFirst Bancshares had a net margin of 43.87% and a return on equity of 19.16%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SFBS. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Hovde Group lowered shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, Director J. Richard Cashio sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total transaction of $284,152.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO William M. Foshee sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total transaction of $191,430.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 146,400 shares of company stock worth $8,588,212 over the last 90 days. 9.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,458,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $457,440,000 after purchasing an additional 204,057 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 904,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,473,000 after purchasing an additional 15,265 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 828,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,810,000 after purchasing an additional 56,854 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 595,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 387,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $15,607,000 after purchasing an additional 76,369 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.08% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $68.46. 3,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 206,026. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.40. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.18. ServisFirst Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $31.67 and a fifty-two week high of $68.99.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.56%.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides various banking services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. Its loan products include commercial lending products, such as seasonal, bridge, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, acquisition of property, and plant and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

