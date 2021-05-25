Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.32 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect that Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) will post $1.32 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Sonoco Products’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.34 billion. Sonoco Products posted sales of $1.25 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sonoco Products will report full year sales of $5.36 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.29 billion to $5.43 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $5.41 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.33 billion to $5.53 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sonoco Products.

Sonoco Products (NYSE:SON) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The industrial products company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.05. Sonoco Products had a return on equity of 18.20% and a net margin of 3.77%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis.

SON has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sonoco Products from $61.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Sonoco Products from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Sonoco Products in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.33.

In other news, VP James A. Harrell III sold 794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.00, for a total transaction of $52,404.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,370 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,542,420. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP James A. Harrell III sold 580 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.63, for a total value of $36,325.40. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,828 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,717.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 11,680 shares of company stock valued at $789,084. Insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sonoco Products during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Sonoco Products by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Sonoco Products during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Sonoco Products in the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 73.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Sonoco Products stock traded down $0.67 on Tuesday, hitting $67.23. 278,969 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,542. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $66.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.68. Sonoco Products has a 1-year low of $47.83 and a 1-year high of $69.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 7th. Sonoco Products’s payout ratio is 52.79%.

About Sonoco Products

Sonoco Products Company manufactures and sells industrial and consumer packaging products in North and South America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. The company operates through four segments: Consumer Packaging, Display and Packaging, Paper and Industrial Converted Products, and Protective Solutions. The Consumer Packaging segment provides paper and thermoformed plastic round and shaped rigid containers and trays; extruded and injection-molded plastic products; printed flexible packaging products; brand artwork management; and metal and peelable membrane ends and closures.

