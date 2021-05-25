Zacks: Analysts Expect STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.06 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSKN) will post ($0.06) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for STRATA Skin Sciences’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.04) and the lowest is ($0.07). STRATA Skin Sciences posted earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 20%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STRATA Skin Sciences will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.17). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.20) to ($0.06). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for STRATA Skin Sciences.

STRATA Skin Sciences (NASDAQ:SSKN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The medical device company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.03). STRATA Skin Sciences had a negative net margin of 26.12% and a negative return on equity of 22.56%. The firm had revenue of $5.83 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.73 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of STRATA Skin Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 1,273,401 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after buying an additional 149,851 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 5.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 124,209 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $208,000 after buying an additional 6,688 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of STRATA Skin Sciences by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,411,177 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after buying an additional 30,265 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

SSKN stock opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.68. STRATA Skin Sciences has a 12-month low of $1.05 and a 12-month high of $2.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.35 and a beta of 2.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

STRATA Skin Sciences

STRATA Skin Sciences, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and markets products for the treatment of dermatologic conditions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, Australia, South Africa, and Central and South America. The company operates in two segments, Dermatology Recurring Procedures and Dermatology Procedures Equipment.

