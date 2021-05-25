Zacks: Analysts Expect Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $16.38 Million

Equities analysts expect that Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will post sales of $16.38 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Travelzoo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $16.05 million and the highest is $16.70 million. Travelzoo reported sales of $7.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 134%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, July 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Travelzoo will report full-year sales of $66.98 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $66.63 million to $67.32 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $79.57 million, with estimates ranging from $78.78 million to $80.36 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Travelzoo.

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The information services provider reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $14.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.90 million. Travelzoo had a negative net margin of 17.78% and a negative return on equity of 737.10%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TZOO shares. Barrington Research raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Ascendiant Capital Markets raised shares of Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Noble Financial raised shares of Travelzoo from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

NASDAQ:TZOO opened at $17.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $197.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.89 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company’s 50-day moving average is $16.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.89. Travelzoo has a 12-month low of $5.09 and a 12-month high of $19.83.

In related news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.68, for a total transaction of $167,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $907,850.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc bought 40,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $714,087.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 101,805 shares of company stock valued at $1,727,528. Corporate insiders own 55.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Travelzoo by 21,885.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,539 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,532 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,634 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $170,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 53.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 18,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $177,000 after buying an additional 6,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Travelzoo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo, an Internet media company, provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

