Zacks: Analysts Expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.31 Per Share

Brokerages expect Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPCE) to report ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Virgin Galactic’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.31) and the highest is ($0.30). Virgin Galactic reported earnings of ($0.30) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, August 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Virgin Galactic will report full-year earnings of ($1.11) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.28) to ($0.94). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.60) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.97) to ($0.33). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Virgin Galactic.

Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.24). During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.86) EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on SPCE. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Virgin Galactic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Virgin Galactic from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Virgin Galactic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised Virgin Galactic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Virgin Galactic currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.77.

Shares of SPCE stock traded down $1.30 on Tuesday, hitting $25.59. 41,957,613 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 18,983,891. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day moving average is $30.14. Virgin Galactic has a 1-year low of $14.21 and a 1-year high of $62.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.16 billion, a PE ratio of -17.06 and a beta of 0.38.

In other news, Director Chamath Palihapitiya sold 3,100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.28, for a total value of $109,368,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,910,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,235,101.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Virgin Investments Ltd sold 1,900,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total value of $51,262,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,484,000 shares of company stock worth $200,490,240 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPCE. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Virgin Galactic during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its position in Virgin Galactic by 125.0% in the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in Virgin Galactic in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Virgin Galactic in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 23.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Virgin Galactic

Virgin Galactic Holdings, Inc, an integrated aerospace company, develops human spaceflight for private individuals and researchers in the United States. It also manufactures air and space vehicles. The company's spaceship operations include commercial human spaceflight, flying commercial research, and development payloads into space.

