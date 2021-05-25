Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to Announce -$0.09 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) to report ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Anaplan’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.10). Anaplan posted earnings of ($0.10) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Anaplan will report full-year earnings of ($0.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.35) to ($0.33). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.31) to $0.04. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Anaplan.

Get Anaplan alerts:

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $122.53 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.05 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 34.39% and a negative return on equity of 50.47%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PLAN shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Anaplan from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Anaplan in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Anaplan from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.14.

In other Anaplan news, CFO David H. Morton, Jr. sold 30,866 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $1,712,137.02. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 67,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,763,750.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Gagan Dhingra sold 812 shares of Anaplan stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.47, for a total transaction of $45,041.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,379 shares in the company, valued at $187,433.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 201,678 shares of company stock worth $11,593,479 over the last ninety days. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PLAN. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Anaplan by 0.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after acquiring an additional 387 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 320.7% in the fourth quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 631,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,387,000 after buying an additional 481,547 shares during the period. Toth Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $331,000. IBM Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Anaplan by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. IBM Retirement Fund now owns 4,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after buying an additional 622 shares during the period. Finally, Golden Green Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Anaplan in the fourth quarter worth $1,391,000. 92.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PLAN stock traded down $0.09 on Tuesday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,271,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,441,002. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.77 and a 200 day moving average of $65.30. The stock has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.37 and a beta of 1.97. Anaplan has a 12-month low of $41.51 and a 12-month high of $86.17.

About Anaplan

Anaplan, Inc provides a cloud-based connected planning platform to connect organizations and people. Its platform in-memory data storage and calculation capabilities deliver calculations of data in real time and provide a single source of information for planning, ensuring the consistency, quality, and integrity of the data that is used in various areas of an organization, such as finance, sales, supply chain, marketing, human resources, and operations.

Featured Article: What is systematic risk?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Anaplan (PLAN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.