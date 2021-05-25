Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) to Announce $0.47 Earnings Per Share

Analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) will report $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for First Industrial Realty Trust’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.47. First Industrial Realty Trust posted earnings of $0.46 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Industrial Realty Trust will report full year earnings of $1.91 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.90 to $1.92. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $2.04 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.02 to $2.08. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Industrial Realty Trust.

Get First Industrial Realty Trust alerts:

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 11.43%. The firm had revenue of $116.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $112.68 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $41.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $44.00 to $46.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. First Industrial Realty Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.92.

Shares of FR stock traded down $0.42 on Tuesday, reaching $50.78. The stock had a trading volume of 41,095 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,029,371. First Industrial Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $36.11 and a 12 month high of $51.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.20.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Industrial Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 58.70%.

In related news, EVP Peter Schultz sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total transaction of $747,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 96,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,843.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott A. Musil sold 10,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.24, for a total value of $531,792.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,078.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,800 shares of company stock worth $2,017,992 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blackstone Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $276,961,000. Long Pond Capital LP grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 132.6% during the 1st quarter. Long Pond Capital LP now owns 3,285,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $150,452,000 after acquiring an additional 1,872,840 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in First Industrial Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,784,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $47,965,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 11.6% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,158,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,018,000 after purchasing an additional 642,457 shares during the period. 93.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

See Also: How a Back-End Load Mutual Fund Works

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Industrial Realty Trust (FR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Industrial Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.