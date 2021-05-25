Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.03 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Intellicheck, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDN) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.03) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Intellicheck’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.06) and the highest is $0.02. Intellicheck reported earnings of ($0.05) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, August 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Intellicheck will report full-year earnings of ($0.03) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.15. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.20 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.02 to $0.38. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Intellicheck.

Intellicheck (NASDAQ:IDN) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). Intellicheck had a negative return on equity of 5.31% and a negative net margin of 5.04%.

IDN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Intellicheck from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Intellicheck from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Intellicheck from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDN. Ingalls & Snyder LLC bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,313,000. Must Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Intellicheck in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,099,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 926,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,568,000 after buying an additional 98,586 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 50,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in Intellicheck by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 49,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares in the last quarter. 50.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IDN traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, hitting $7.84. The company had a trading volume of 2,583 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,846. Intellicheck has a 12-month low of $5.69 and a 12-month high of $15.45. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $146.55 million, a P/E ratio of -195.25 and a beta of 1.88.

Intellicheck Company Profile

Intellicheck, Inc, a technology company, develops, integrates, and markets threat identification and identity authentication solutions for retail and bank fraud prevention, law enforcement threat identification, and mobile and handheld access control and security systems primarily in the United States.

