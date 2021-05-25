Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Will Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce ($0.04) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.08 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). NGL Energy Partners posted earnings per share of $0.02 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 300%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full year earnings of ($3.87) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.14) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.19) to ($0.09). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NGL Energy Partners from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $2.00 to $3.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Virtu Financial LLC raised its stake in NGL Energy Partners by 159.1% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 69,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $141,000 after buying an additional 42,559 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NGL Energy Partners by 157.7% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,492,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $13,244,000 after purchasing an additional 3,972,785 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,196,000. JS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $172,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of NGL Energy Partners during the first quarter worth about $1,627,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NGL traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.30. The company had a trading volume of 598,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,534,084. The firm has a market capitalization of $297.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.46. NGL Energy Partners has a 12-month low of $1.87 and a 12-month high of $7.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.88.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

