Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) Will Post Earnings of -$0.23 Per Share

Brokerages expect RYB Education, Inc. (NYSE:RYB) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.23) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for RYB Education’s earnings. RYB Education posted earnings of ($0.93) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 75.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RYB Education will report full-year earnings of $0.05 per share for the current year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.06 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover RYB Education.

Get RYB Education alerts:

RYB Education (NYSE:RYB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, May 8th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.44. RYB Education had a negative return on equity of 53.49% and a negative net margin of 33.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of RYB Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th.

Shares of RYB traded up $0.61 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $4.11. 11,887 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 238,131. RYB Education has a 1-year low of $2.21 and a 1-year high of $5.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.59 and a beta of 1.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.96 and a 200-day moving average of $3.01.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of RYB. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in RYB Education in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RYB Education during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of RYB Education by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 23,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 6,993 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RYB Education in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in RYB Education by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 307,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after acquiring an additional 50,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.44% of the company’s stock.

About RYB Education

RYB Education, Inc provides early childhood education service in the People's Republic of China. The company offers kindergarten services to 2-6-year-old children; and play-and-learn centers services for the joint participation of 0-6-year-old children and their adult family members to promote children's development, foster bonding with family, and prepare them for their entry into kindergartens and primary schools.

Read More: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on RYB Education (RYB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for RYB Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RYB Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.