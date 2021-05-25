Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $263.11 Million

Brokerages expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report sales of $263.11 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the highest estimate coming in at $264.72 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $983.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $950.55 million to $1.03 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $998.18 million to $1.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Cognex.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.04. Cognex had a return on equity of 16.40% and a net margin of 25.55%. The firm had revenue of $239.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $239.33 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 43.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms recently commented on CGNX. Cowen boosted their price target on Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cognex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Raymond James raised Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $100.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Cognex from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $79.13.

Shares of CGNX stock traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $78.14. 7,157 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 805,241. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $81.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.90. Cognex has a 12-month low of $53.65 and a 12-month high of $101.82. The company has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96 and a beta of 1.64.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.00%.

In other news, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Cognex by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after buying an additional 207,492 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,160,000. Navellier & Associates Inc increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc now owns 103,414 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $8,303,000 after purchasing an additional 3,181 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cognex by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $341,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cognex in the fourth quarter valued at about $527,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.79% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

