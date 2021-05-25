Zacks: Brokerages Expect Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) to Announce $0.45 EPS

Analysts forecast that Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS) will post $0.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Federal Signal’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.43 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.48. Federal Signal posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Federal Signal will report full-year earnings of $1.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.78 to $1.86. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.99 to $2.15. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Federal Signal.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $278.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.07 million. Federal Signal had a net margin of 8.46% and a return on equity of 14.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Federal Signal from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

NYSE:FSS opened at $41.62 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 2.43. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a PE ratio of 27.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.07. Federal Signal has a fifty-two week low of $27.29 and a fifty-two week high of $43.47.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 20th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.56%.

In related news, CEO Jennifer L. Sherman sold 65,031 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.44, for a total value of $2,369,729.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,290,965 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $355,843,000 after purchasing an additional 254,866 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 3,022,624 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $100,260,000 after purchasing an additional 215,270 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,062,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $78,976,000 after purchasing an additional 154,270 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Federal Signal by 2.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,846,746 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $70,731,000 after purchasing an additional 38,442 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Federal Signal by 21.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,521,441 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $58,271,000 after buying an additional 268,426 shares during the period. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies a suite of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group.

