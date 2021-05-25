Zacks: Brokerages Expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $305.93 Million

Equities analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) will report sales of $305.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $301.40 million to $309.00 million. PacWest Bancorp posted sales of $293.14 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, July 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.24 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.23 billion to $1.25 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.32 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.36. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 27.74% and a return on equity of 9.84%. The company had revenue of $306.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.40 million.

PACW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Stephens upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $41.00 price target on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Raymond James upgraded shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.57.

Shares of PACW traded down $0.65 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $44.15. 15,428 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,077,557. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. PacWest Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.62 and a 52-week high of $46.75. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.88. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.61.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

In related news, EVP James Pieczynski sold 15,000 shares of PacWest Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.62, for a total transaction of $654,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $600,036.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC boosted its position in PacWest Bancorp by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 80.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

Read More: Straddles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PacWest Bancorp (PACW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.