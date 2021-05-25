Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) Will Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that The Manitowoc Company, Inc. (NYSE:MTW) will post earnings per share (EPS) of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for The Manitowoc’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.05) and the highest is $0.22. The Manitowoc reported earnings per share of ($0.47) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 121.3%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Manitowoc will report full-year earnings of $0.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.75. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.25 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover The Manitowoc.

The Manitowoc (NYSE:MTW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $354.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $345.38 million. The Manitowoc had a negative net margin of 0.98% and a negative return on equity of 1.30%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (down from $17.00) on shares of The Manitowoc in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. TheStreet raised The Manitowoc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Manitowoc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup upped their target price on The Manitowoc from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised The Manitowoc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Manitowoc in the first quarter valued at $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $35,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $40,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP acquired a new position in The Manitowoc during the first quarter worth $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.72% of the company’s stock.

MTW stock traded down $0.98 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.08. The company had a trading volume of 304,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,931. The firm has a market capitalization of $801.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.95, a P/E/G ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.19 and a 200 day moving average of $16.89. The Manitowoc has a fifty-two week low of $7.36 and a fifty-two week high of $28.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

About The Manitowoc

The Manitowoc Company, Inc provides engineered lifting solutions in the Americas, Europe, Africa, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. It designs, manufactures, and distributes crawler-mounted lattice-boom cranes under the Manitowoc brand; a line of top-slewing and self-erecting tower cranes under the Potain brand; mobile hydraulic cranes under the Grove, Shuttlelift, and National Crane brands; and hydraulic boom trucks under the National Crane brand.

