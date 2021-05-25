Zacks Investment Research Downgrades AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) to Hold

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AZZ Inc. is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world’s infrastructure. AZZ Metal Coatings is a leading provider of metal finishing solutions for corrosion protection, including hot dip galvanizing to the North American steel fabrication industry. AZZ Energy is dedicated to delivering safe and reliable transmission of power from generation sources to end customers, and automated weld overlay solutions for corrosion and erosion mitigation to critical infrastructure in the energy markets worldwide. “

Get AZZ alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AZZ traded down $1.37 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.33. 199,417 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 136,935. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20 and a beta of 1.52. AZZ has a fifty-two week low of $28.18 and a fifty-two week high of $56.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

AZZ (NYSE:AZZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The industrial products company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $195.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $212.67 million. AZZ had a return on equity of 8.81% and a net margin of 4.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that AZZ will post 2.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in AZZ by 31.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,597,196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $123,211,000 after purchasing an additional 620,736 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $598,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in AZZ during the fourth quarter worth $14,128,000. Kestrel Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in AZZ during the first quarter worth $5,707,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AZZ by 2.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,055,908 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $204,215,000 after purchasing an additional 100,687 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.96% of the company’s stock.

About AZZ

AZZ Inc provides galvanizing and metal coating solutions, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment, and engineered services to the power generation, transmission, distribution, refining, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions and Metal Coatings.

Further Reading: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AZZ (AZZ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AZZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZZ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.