Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of precision diagnostics and radiopharmaceutical agents for diseases such as cancer and Alzheimer. The Company’s radiopharmaceutical development programs include: Lymphoseek(R), AZD4694 and RIGScan(TM). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., formerly Neoprobe Corporation, is headquartered in Dublin, Ohio. “

NAVB opened at $1.69 on Friday. Navidea Biopharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $1.46 and a 1-year high of $5.36. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.38. The stock has a market cap of $48.91 million, a PE ratio of -3.66 and a beta of 1.76.

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEAMERICAN:NAVB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Navidea Biopharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 1,248.87% and a negative return on equity of 109.24%. Analysts predict that Navidea Biopharmaceuticals will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.31 per share, for a total transaction of $34,650.00. Also, Director Malcolm G. Witter acquired 21,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.07 per share, for a total transaction of $44,505.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 47,000 shares in the company, valued at $97,290. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 46,500 shares of company stock worth $95,155. 0.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NAVB. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 84.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 8,633 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 14.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,065 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,450 shares in the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 20.9% during the 1st quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC now owns 64,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 11,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Navidea Biopharmaceuticals by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 131,618 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 75,923 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

About Navidea Biopharmaceuticals

Navidea Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of precision immunodiagnostic agents and immunotherapeutics. It operates through two segments, Diagnostic Substances and Therapeutic Development Programs. The company develops Manocept platform to target the CD206 mannose receptor expressed on activated macrophages.

