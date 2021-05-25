Zacks Investment Research Lowers Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) to Hold

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Nephros develops advanced End Stage Renal Disease, or ESRD, therapy technology and products that would address both patient treatment needs and the clinical and financial needs of the treatment provider. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Nephros in a research note on Friday, May 7th. B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Nephros in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.50 price target on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NEPH opened at $8.11 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.76. Nephros has a 52 week low of $5.08 and a 52 week high of $9.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.83 million, a P/E ratio of -18.03 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 10.42, a quick ratio of 7.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Nephros (NASDAQ:NEPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. Nephros had a negative net margin of 47.27% and a negative return on equity of 30.24%. Analysts predict that Nephros will post -0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEPH. Cowen Prime Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 86.1% during the fourth quarter. Cowen Prime Services LLC now owns 575,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,934,000 after acquiring an additional 266,068 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 55,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares during the period. Samjo Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,719,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nephros by 20.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,071 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nephros during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.57% of the company’s stock.

About Nephros

Nephros, Inc, a commercial-stage company, develops and sells water solutions to the medical and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Water Filtration, Pathogen Detection, and Renal Products. Its ultrafilters are used in dialysis centers for the removal of biological contaminants from water and bicarbonate concentrate; and in hospitals for the prevention of infection from waterborne pathogens, such as legionella and pseudomonas, as well as in military and outdoor recreation, commercial, and other healthcare facilities.

