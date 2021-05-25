Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) to Sell

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seer Inc. is a life sciences company. It engages in developing Proteograph(TM), which is an integrated solution consisting of consumables, automation instrumentation and proprietary software. Seer Inc. is based in REDWOOD CITY, Calif. “

Get Seer alerts:

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Seer from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Seer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.33.

Shares of NASDAQ SEER opened at $29.98 on Tuesday. Seer has a 52-week low of $26.48 and a 52-week high of $86.55. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -12.09.

Seer (NASDAQ:SEER) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.61) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 65.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Seer will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $80,000. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 1st quarter valued at about $175,000. Finally, Edgewood Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Seer in the 4th quarter valued at about $281,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seer Company Profile

Seer, Inc, a life sciences company, engages in developing and commercializing products for researchers to unlock biological information. The company develops Proteograph Product Suite, an integrated solution that comprises consumables, an automation instrumentation, and software that provides workflow to make proteomic profiling, and the analysis of the samples needed to characterize the nature of the proteome.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Seer (SEER)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Seer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.