Zacks Investment Research Lowers SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SiTime Corporation offers MEMS-based silicon timing system solutions, through a wholly-owned subsidiary of MegaChips Corporation. SiTime Corporation is based in SANTA CLARA, Calif. “

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of SiTime from $110.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Roth Capital lowered their price target on shares of SiTime from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.33.

Shares of SITM opened at $95.25 on Friday. SiTime has a one year low of $29.25 and a one year high of $151.78. The company has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -190.50 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $106.28.

SiTime (NASDAQ:SITM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.07. SiTime had a negative net margin of 6.04% and a negative return on equity of 5.16%. The business had revenue of $35.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that SiTime will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Akira Takata sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $337,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Fariborz Assaderaghi sold 1,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.95, for a total value of $111,663.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 14,790 shares of company stock valued at $1,340,614 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in SiTime by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in SiTime by 5.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in SiTime by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in SiTime by 4.6% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 8,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. 49.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SiTime Corporation provides silicon timing systems in Taiwan, Hong Kong, the United States, and internationally. It provides resonators and clock integrated circuits, and various types of oscillators. The company's solutions are used in various markets, including enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure, automotive, industrial, Internet of Things, mobile, and aerospace and defense.

