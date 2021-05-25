Zacks Investment Research Lowers Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Western New England Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. The Company offers personal checking accounts, loans, eBanking services, commercial loans, money market accounts, wealth management, retirement planning and other related financial services. Western New England Bancorp, Inc., formerly known as Westfield Financial, Inc., is based in Westfield, MA. “

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on WNEB. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 12th. They issued a market perform rating and a $8.50 target price for the company. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Western New England Bancorp from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised Western New England Bancorp from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.33.

Shares of WNEB stock opened at $8.41 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.95. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $4.92 and a 52 week high of $9.24. The company has a market capitalization of $205.33 million, a P/E ratio of 14.02 and a beta of 0.38. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $8.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.46.

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 6.57%. Analysts forecast that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 12th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 11th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,614 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 18.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,727 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,151 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 16.8% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 21,812 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,138 shares in the last quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Western New England Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. BHZ Capital Management LP now owns 192,261 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,621,000 after acquiring an additional 3,401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 312.2% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,425 shares during the last quarter. 54.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and business sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; term certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Western New England Bancorp (WNEB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.