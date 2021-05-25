Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) to Hold

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Heska Corporation sells advanced veterinary diagnostic and specialty products. Heska’s state-of-the-art offerings include blood testing instruments and supplies, digital imaging products, software and services, data services, allergy testing and immunotherapy, and single-use offerings such as in-clinic diagnostic tests and heartworm preventive products. The Company’s core focus is on the canine and feline markets where it strives to provide high value products and unparalleled support to veterinarians. “

Get Heska alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on HSKA. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Heska from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Alliance Global Partners increased their target price on Heska from $230.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Heska from $145.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Heska in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $195.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.20.

Shares of HSKA stock traded up $0.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $205.16. The company had a trading volume of 54,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 77,525. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 8.54 and a quick ratio of 7.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $185.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $166.57. Heska has a 52-week low of $80.03 and a 52-week high of $217.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -241.36 and a beta of 1.69.

Heska (NASDAQ:HSKA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The medical research company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.35. Heska had a negative net margin of 3.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $60.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.45 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 97.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Heska will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HSKA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Heska by 138.1% during the first quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 269 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heska during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Heska in the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Heska during the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.07% of the company’s stock.

About Heska

Heska Corporation manufactures, sells, and markets veterinary diagnostic and specialty products for canine and feline healthcare markets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Australia, France, Germany, Italy, Malaysia, Spain, and Switzerland. The company offers Element DC and Element DC5x veterinary chemistry analyzers for blood chemistry and electrolyte analysis; Element HT5 and scil Vet abc Plus +TM veterinary hematology analyzers to measure blood cell and platelet count, and hemoglobin levels; Element POC blood gas and electrolyte analyzers; Element i immunodiagnostic analyzers; Element COAG veterinary analyzers; and IV infusion pumps.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Heska (HSKA)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Heska Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heska and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.