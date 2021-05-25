Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $53.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Impinj, Inc. is a provider of referral and information network radio frequency identification solutions to the retail, pharmaceutical, healthcare, food and beverage and other industries. The company’s products include Indy Reader Chips which consists of integrated radio chips and supporting SDKs; Monza Tag Chips, which deliver memory options and extended features to RFID tags and Speedway fixed RFID readers and antennas for RFID-based information. Impinj, Inc. is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other research analysts have also commented on the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $77.00 to $66.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Colliers Securities raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $61.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Impinj from $31.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $67.63.

PI opened at $50.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.49 and a beta of 2.33. Impinj has a 12 month low of $21.81 and a 12 month high of $79.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.85 and a 200 day moving average of $51.22.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $45.25 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.10 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 41.13% and a negative net margin of 41.81%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Impinj will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 1,543 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total transaction of $90,620.39. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 288,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,948,362.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 1,500 shares of Impinj stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.38, for a total transaction of $75,570.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 34,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,171.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PI. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the fourth quarter worth $29,575,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 3,153.3% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 494,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,123,000 after purchasing an additional 479,306 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in Impinj in the first quarter worth $12,365,000. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in Impinj by 32.3% in the first quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 791,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,024,000 after purchasing an additional 193,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Impinj by 66.5% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 482,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,445,000 after purchasing an additional 192,726 shares during the last quarter. 86.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

